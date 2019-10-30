Helena Bonham Carter on Tim Burton split: I’m very happy with someone else now

Helena Bonham Carter says she has happily moved on following her split from Tim Burton.

The Crown actress and US film director announced the end of their relationship in 2014 after more than a decade together.

Now Bonham Carter, 53, who has two children with Burton, 61, has told Harper’s Bazaar that the separation was initially painful but she has turned a corner with a new romance.

Helena Bonham Carter in Harper’s Bazaar (Harper’s/Pamela Hanson)

“You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on,” the actress said.

“I’m very happy with someone else. It’s been a bit of unexpected magic in my life.”

And she said that ageing had helped not hindered the quality of roles she is offered.

Helena Bonham Carter in Harper’s Bazaar (Harper’s Bazaar/Pamela Hanson)

‘When I turned 50, I worried it was downhill all the way. But it’s quite the opposite,” The King’s Speech star told the magazine.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been happier or more fulfilled. This huge blooming of television means character-driven stories, so there’s a lot of choice and a lot of work.

“When I was young, you were considered ‘older’ over 30.”

The actress is about to appear as Princess Margaret in Netflix series The Crown.

Helena Bonham Carter was in a long-term relationship with Tim Burton (Jeff Moore/PA)

The pair previously met when “Margaret was on her own with a drink in her hand”.

Bonham Carter has previously told how Princess Margaret told her, “Oh, Helena, you are getting better, aren’t you, at acting.”

But the actress said: “If someone does, as people said, behave rudely, there’s always a reason. It usually means that they’re unhappy.”

Helena Bonham Carter on the front of Harper’s Bazaar (Harper’s Bazaar)

Bonham Carter received the British Icon award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards on Tuesday night.

The full interview is in the December issue of Harper’s Bazaar, on sale from Wednesday.