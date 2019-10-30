Bill Murray applies for job at Chinese restaurant – and gets it

Bill Murray has been offered a job at a Chinese restaurant after applying for a position there.

The Hollywood star, 69, said on Amy Schumer’s podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith that he filled out an application for a job at PF Chang’s in Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“I did fill out an application at PF Chang’s at the Atlanta airport, because I think that’s one of the great places,” he said.

Murray said he was keen to join the team at the restaurant as it looked like staff were having “the best time”.

When PF Chang’s heard about Murray’s application, they quickly assured him he had got the job.

“Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?” the company tweeted.