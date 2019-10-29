Zoe Sugg leads UK’s wealthiest female social media influencers

YouTube star Zoe Sugg has been crowned the wealthiest female social media star aged 30 or under in the UK.

The internet personality, vlogger and writer, 29, has topped a list of young influencers who are earning big money thanks to their online exploits as part of Heat magazine’s annual guide to the UK’s wealthiest stars aged 30 and under.

Sugg, otherwise known as Zoella, has an estimated overall wealth of £4.7 million.

Having found fame 10 years ago at the age of 19 with her fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog and YouTube channel, Sugg earns £600,000 per year at her peak from her lifestyle channels.

With 9.7 million Instagram followers, Sugg – the older sister of fellow YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg – can earn up to a reported £12,000 per sponsored post, and she has also released several books.

In second place is 28-year-old food blogger Ella Mills, known as Deliciously Ella, with an estimated wealth of £2.5 million, above YouTube vlogger Tanya Burr, 30, who is in third place with an estimated £1.6 million to her name.

Fashion blogger Victora Magrath, 30, is in fourth place with an estimated worth of £1.2 million.

In fifth place is Sophie Hinchcliffe, best known as Mrs Hinch, whose cleaning hacks have won her 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

She can earn nearly £5,000 per post on Instagram, and her book Hinch Yourself Happy, sold 160,000 copies in three days, helping to net her £1 million in total.