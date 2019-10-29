Waltz for Will Bayley as Strictly songs and dances revealed

Paralympian Will Bayley hopes to return to Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday with a waltz routine.

The sports star – who missed last weekend’s live show after injuring his knee in training – and his partner Janette Manrara are planning to perform the ballroom dance to Weekend In New England by Barry Manilow.

Table tennis player Bayley, who has arthrogryposis (congenital joint contracture), was given a bye, allowing him to move straight to another week.

Let's get ready to Rumba and Rhumble! All the routines for #Strictly Week Seven ? https://t.co/g41xzlLVhG pic.twitter.com/opCFAf7iiZ — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 29, 2019

Professional dancer Neil Jones, who also missed the programme due to injury, and his partner Alex Scott will perform an American smooth to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

Former footballer Scott was joined on the dance floor by Kevin Clifton on Saturday in Jones’s absence.

BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell will be hoping to avoid landing in the bottom two again with a Charleston.

He and his professional partner Katya Jones will perform to Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines by the Ron Goodwin Orchestra.

Advertising

Bushell avoided elimination at the weekend in a dance-off against Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley.

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC)

Other songs and dances this weekend include a rumba for EastEnders star Emma Barton and Anton du Beke to Barbra Streisand’s Woman In Love, a paso doble for RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice to Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust, and a samba for Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s chart-topper I Don’t Care.

Comedian Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton will channel Ant and Dec as they tackle a couple’s choice street/commercial routine to PJ and Duncan’s Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble.

Advertising

YouTube star Saffron Barker will dance a salsa to Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don’s song Instruction with her partner AJ Pritchard, and Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will do a Viennese waltz to Say Something by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera.

CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden’s song this week is Mr Pinstripe Suit by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, to which they will dance a quickstep.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday November 2 at 7pm.