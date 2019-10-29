Vanessa Kirby reveals who she wants to watch on The Crown when it returns

Vanessa Kirby has said she is looking forward to watching The Crown as a fan.

The 31-year-old won a supporting actress Bafta last year for her role as Princess Margaret in the Netflix series.

However, she does not feature again as the royal drama returns to the streaming platform on November 17 as Helena Bonham Carter takes over the role.

Edith Bowman, Vanessa Kirby and Gemma Whelan at the Bafta event at The Savoy, London (Tom Dymond/EE/PA)

Kirby said she will watch the series, notably to see friend Josh O’Connor, who joins the cast to play the Prince of Wales.

She told the PA news agency: “My friend Josh is apparently absolutely unbelievable in it. I’m really excited to watch his performance.

“And to see, not necessarily how they’ve taken on the parts, but more just to be a viewer. I never knew what that experience was and when everyone was really lovely and responding to it, I was like, it’s very hard to know what people see.

“I thought my granny would like it and fall asleep, and so when people liked it… it was quite a surprise for us.

Advertising

“So it’ll be really nice to watch it again in a context when I can just enjoy it.”

Vanessa Kirby won the best supporting actress award at the TV Baftas last year (Ian West/PA)

In the third instalment of the big-budget series, Olivia Colman takes over playing the Queen from Claire Foy, as the cast changes in keeping with the ageing of the characters.

Kirby was speaking as she was announced as one of this year’s jury members to decide the five-strong shortlist for this year’s EE Bafta Rising Star Award.

Advertising

Gemma Whelan, who played Yara Greyjoy in Game Of Thrones, also joins the jury alongside radio presenter Edith Bowman, actress Cynthia Erivo and other industry professionals.

Kirby’s upcoming projects include starring alongside Shia LaBeouf in a film about stillbirth called Pieces Of A Woman.

The shortlist for the EE Bafta Rising Star award will be announced on January 6, with the winner unveiled at the 2020 Bafta film awards on February 2.