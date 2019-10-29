Advertising
Stars join global fight against homelessness
Dame Helen Mirren and Will Smith will lead celebrities in a worldwide fundraising event.
Stars will align across the world to help fight against homelessness with a mass sleep-out.
In events across 52 cities worldwide, celebrities will raise awareness and money to help those on the streets during The World’s Big Sleep Out.
Travis and The Script will take to the stage for the fundraiser in London and Dublin.
Dame Helen Mirren and Hollywood actor Will Smith host events in London and New York respectively, in what has been billed by organisers as the biggest charity event in a generation.
The two stars will read bedtime stories for those bedding down outdoors for the event, which is aiming to raise around £40 million.
Singer Tom Walker will perform in London along with Travis in Trafalgar Square.
The Script will take to the stage in Dublin, while Randy Jackson will entertain in Los Angeles.
Musicians will be joined in the event, which spans cities from Edinburgh to Mumbai and will see thousands of people sleeping on the streets for charity, by a series of celebrity storytellers.
Comic actor and writer Seth Green will read a tale in Los Angeles, and Si King from The Hairy Bikers will do the same in Newcastle.
It is hoped that an estimated 50,000 participants will achieve a fundraising target of £40 million which will be invested to help around one million homeless and displaced people globally.
The World’s Big Sleep Out will take place on December 7.
