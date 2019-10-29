Sam Mendes’ 1917 will have a royal audience for world premiere

The latest film by Sam Mendes will have a a royal audience for its world premiere.

First World War epic 1917 will open in London with a Royal Film Performance.

The Royal Film Performance is a flagship fundraiser for the Film And TV Charity.

The event will serve as the world premiere for the latest project by Oscar-winner Mendes.

He said: “I am delighted that the World Premiere of 1917 will take place in my hometown, London, in aid of The Film and TV Charity.

“I couldn’t have made the film without the skill and dedication of the many talented craftspeople working in the UK industry – the very people who The Film and TV Charity does so much to support on a daily basis.

“This film is a hugely personal project for me, and it’s an honour to have it chosen as the 71st Royal Film Performance.”

It has not yet been announced which royals will attend the premiere, which will take place on December 4.