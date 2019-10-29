Ricky Martin welcomes fourth child with husband Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef have welcomed their fourth child together.

The actor and singer announced the arrival of the boy, named Renn Martin-Yosef, on Instagram.

Martin shared a picture of the couple together showing him cradling the new arrival.

The Puerto Rican singer, known as the King of Latin Pop, captioned the post: “Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido,”

It translates as “our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born”.

Martin, 47, and Yosef, a 35-year-old artist, married in 2017.

They are also parents to 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino and daughter Lucia Martin-Yosef, who was born late last year.

Martin announced he and Yosef were expecting a fourth child at an event in Washington DC in September.

“I love big families,” he said.

Martin has sold more than 70 million records around the world, making him one of the most successful Latin artists ever.

He is also a successful actor and earned an Emmy Award nomination for his supporting role in 2018 drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.