Richard Hammond and Tim Lovejoy become mustachioed sports stars for Movember

Richard Hammond, Tim Lovejoy and Jimmy Bullard are among the celebrities who have dressed up as mustachioed sporting figures from history in support of the annual Movember campaign.

The Grand Tour presenter Hammond portrays Formula One racing driver Nigel Mansell while Sunday Brunch host Lovejoy has transformed into sports presenter Des Lynam.

Former footballer Jimmy Bullard dresses up as Scottish midfielder Graeme Souness.

Richard Hammond as Nigel Mansell (Tom Dymond)

Movember, now in its 12th year, encourages men across the country to grow a moustache to help raise money to change the face of men’s health and “help save men’s lives”.

Hammond told PA news agency: “There’s absolutely no doubt that blokes are traditionally not very good at talking sincerely about health issues.

“Obviously in my instance, because I suffered a brain injury some years ago in a crash, I encountered a lot of people who’ve had brain injuries or mental health issues of one sort or another and there’s still a reluctance to talk about it, which I find incredible and I find very sad.”

Tim Lovejoy as Des Lynam (Tom Dymond)

Of the ongoing popularity of Movember, Hammond said: “I like the approach of this campaign.

“I like the fact it’s centred on moustaches, so it’s funny and it is saying, ‘Look let’s just talk stuff.’ It’s not trying to make it urgent or pompous and unapproachable.

“It’s about approachability, and about saying, ‘Just talk about it with your mates if you’re worried’.

“If you’re worried about a personal health issue or if you’re worried about a mental health issue, just talk about it with your mates, and you might find either you’ve identified the problem and it’s gone away as a result or you’ve identified the problem and you can plan a course of action to resolve it.”

Hammond was injured in a 2006 crash that left him in a coma for two weeks and with brain injuries after he crashed a jet-powered car at an airfield.

Jimmy Bullard as Graeme Souness (Tom Dymond)

Other celebrities who have shown their support for the campaign include Iwan Thomas, dressed as Sir Ian Botham and comedian and actor Ben Miller, who imitates his childhood hero, former footballer Bruce Grobbelaar.

Radio 1 DJ and former Strictly star Dev Griffin transforms himself into decathlete Daley Thompson, while boxer Luke Campbell is pictured as retired boxer Barry McGuigan.

Miller said: “This is my second year supporting Movember.

“After giving my Salvador Dali last year, this year I have chosen to sport Bruce Grobbelaar.

“As a young lad growing up in Crewe, I used to watch him playing on the practice field.

“Bruce Grobbelaar that is, not Salvador Dali. There were no melting clocks anywhere in sight. Anyway, I definitely prefer this look.”

He added: “It’s now important more than ever for men and all to come together, grow a mo and raise as much money as possible.

“No matter what you type of moustache you sport this year, your efforts will make a huge difference.”

Ben Miller as Bruce Grobbelaar (Tom Dymond)

Movember was launched in 2003 and over the years the men’s health movement has gained six million supports across the world, helping 1,250 innovative men’s health projects across 20 countries.

Movember’s executive director Simon Traynor said: “This incredible and fun campaign was the perfect way for us to inspire as many people as possible to get involved in Movember this year.

“We have welcomed our stars to re-create a variety of sporting legends who made their own mos cool.

“We want to inspire men to not feel embarrassed by their facial hair, whatever you grow will save a bro.

“We want men to know that no matter what you grow, your moustaches will save lives.”

Sign up for Movember at www.movember.com/sportsmo