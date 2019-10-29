Kanye West joins James Corden for ‘Airpool Karaoke’

Kanye West joked he felt he had been married for “500 years” as he joined James Corden for “Airpool Karaoke”.

The rapper has long been linked with an appearance on The Late Late Show’s popular Carpool Karaoke, with Corden previously revealing West had cancelled three times.

He finally made an appearance of sorts during Monday’s episode.

Prepare for takeoff. James and @kanyewest take Carpool Karaoke to a whole new level TONIGHT on CBS ? pic.twitter.com/H5DRBZKuH2 — ? The Late Late Show with James Gore-den ? (@latelateshow) October 28, 2019

However, in a twist befitting an artist with the grandiose pretensions of West, he and Corden ditched the usual 4×4 and instead took to the skies in a jet packed with the musician’s Sunday Service choir.

During the flight West, who has just released his latest studio album, Jesus Is King, opened up on family, religion and his struggles with mental health.

Speaking about his five-year marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, West explained: “Marriage years are different than human years.

not a cell phone in sight. just people living in the moment. #KanyeAirpool pic.twitter.com/2ZU3ChAVWE — ? The Late Late Show with James Gore-den ? (@latelateshow) October 29, 2019

“Like you know how dog years are like seven years? Every marriage year is like 100 years.”

West joked it felt as though he had been married for “500 years”. West, a father of four, said during his darkest moments his loved ones struggled to help him.

“People in my family were praying for me, but they couldn’t call me and scream at me. I’m a grown man,” he said.

nothing can top Carpool Karao— Kanye: hold my beer #KanyeAirpool pic.twitter.com/4NbvmQO4nK — ? The Late Late Show with James Gore-den ? (@latelateshow) October 29, 2019

“But it was God that came and put this thing on my heart and asked if I was ready to be in service to him.”

West added: “I have no regret and no shame.”

West, 42, was joined by his choir for a performance of one his biggest hits, Jesus Walks.

They finished the segment with a rendition of Selah, a song from Jesus Is King.