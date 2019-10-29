Menu

Jennifer Aniston on Friends reunion: There is something!

Showbiz | Published:

She was speaking after recently meeting up with her former co-stars.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston says she is “working on something” with her former Friends co-stars.

The actress, 50, ruled out a reboot of the famous sitcom with Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

She told TV host Ellen DeGeneres: “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is.

“So we’re just trying, we’re working on something.”

Asked about the possibility of a movie, Aniston quipped: “I don’t want to lead people on!”

Aniston spoke after posting a recent snap of herself with her former Friends co-stars on Instagram, when she joined the social media platform.

