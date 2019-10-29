Menu

Full list: The richest stars aged 30 and under

Showbiz

The wealthiest female social media influencers and stars outside the UK are also ranked.

The richest British stars aged 30

Heat magazine has compiled its annual rich list, comprised of the wealthiest celebrities in the UK and Ireland aged 30 and under.

Here is the full list of top 30 earners comprised of musicians, film stars, models and TV personalities.

The full Heat Rich List for 2019:

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran (Ben Birchall/PA)

1. Ed Sheeran, 28, (£170m)
2. Daniel Radcliffe, 30, (£90m)
3. Harry Styles, 25, (£64m)
4. Emma Watson, 29, (£57m)
5. Niall Horan, 26, (£54.8m)
6. Little Mix (£50m)
7. Louis Tomlinson, 27, (£46m)
8. Liam Payne, 26, (£44m)
9. Cara Delevingne, 27, (£39.5m)

Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik (Doug Peters/PA)

10. Zayn Malik, 26, (£38m)
11. Sam Smith, 27, (£34m)
12. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 29, (£21m)
13. Rita Ora, 28, (£17.8m)
14. Stormzy, 26, (£12m) – new entry
15. Dua Lipa, 24, (£11.8m) – new entry
16. The 1975, (£10.9m)
17. Sophie Turner, 23, (£8.5m)
18. Daisy Ridley, 27, (£8.4m)
19. Nicholas Hoult, 29, (8.3m)

Dev Patel
Dev Patel (Ian West/PA)

20. Dev Patel, 29, (£7.5m)
21. John Boyega, 27, (£6.6m)
23. Sam Faiers, 28, (£6.3m)
= Joey Essex, 29, (£6.3m)
24. Tommy Mallet, 27, (£5.2m) – new entry
25. Maisie Williams, 22, (£4.5m) – new entry
27. George Ezra, 26, (£4.4m) – new entry
= Jess Glynne, 30, £4.4m – new entry
28. Olivia and Alex Bowen, 25 and 28, (£4.3m – joint) – new entry
29. Billie Faiers, 29, (£3.6m) – new entry
30. Tom Holland, 23, (£3.5m) – new entry

Heat has also compiled lists of the wealthiest stars aged 30 and under outside of the UK and the wealthiest female social media influencers.

The wealthiest stars outside of the UK:

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

1. Kylie Jenner, 22, (£736m)
2. Taylor Swift, 29, (£319m)
3. Justin Bieber, 25, (£272m)
4. Miley Cyrus, 26, (£175m)
5. Jennifer Lawrence, 29, (£105m)

The richest female social influencers:

Zoella
Zoella (Matt Alexander/PA)

1. Zoella, 29, (£4.7m)
2. Ella Mills, 28, (£2.5m)
3. Tanya Burr, 30, (£1.6m)
4. Victoria Magrath, 30, (£1.2m)
5. Mrs Hinch, 29, (£1m)

Top stories

