Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pick their favourite for next US president

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed Elizabeth Warren is their pick to be the next president of the US.

The Hollywood couple – outspoken critics of Donald Trump – backed the Massachusetts senator to reach the White House in next year’s election.

Warren, considered a progressive in the Democratic Party, is among the front-runners for the party’s presidential nomination, alongside Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have said Elizabeth Warren is their pick for next US president (Ian West/PA)

In an interview with Vanity Fair, singer Legend said: “My favourite – I’m going to say it, we’ll break news today – is Elizabeth Warren.

“She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

TV presenter and model Teigen added: “I love Elizabeth Warren.” Teigen also said she is a fan of California senator Kamala Harris, another prominent figure hoping to score the Democratic nomination for the November 2020 presidential election.

In the same interview, Legend hit out at men who refuse to vote for female politicians.

“Honestly, I don’t comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes,” he said.

“You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman. Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?”

Legend, 40, and Teigen, 33, are frequent and vocal critics of current commander-in-chief Mr Trump.

In September, the president called Legend a “boring musician” and referred to Teigen as his “filthy-mouthed wife” in a Twitter tirade triggered by a perceived lack of credit for his role in passing criminal justice reform laws.