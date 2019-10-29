Advertising
Cate Blanchett steps out with stars at the Women Of The Year Awards
Famous faces attended the event in London.
Cate Blanchett stepped out with style at the Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards.
The Hollywood star and Oscar-winner stopped for cameras ahead of the event dressed in a low-cut sequinned play suit.
She attended the annual ceremony in London, and was joined by stars on the red carpet.
Helena-Bonham Carter, set to star in the upcoming series of The Crown, was among the big names on the guest list.
Brit Award-winning singer Jorja Smith was among the famous faces in attendance at Claridge’s Hotel, donning a bold yellow dress.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrived at the event with actor Jason Statham.
Alexa Chung and Cressida Bonas also made an appearance.
