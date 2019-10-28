Love Island brings people together – Molly-Mae and Tommy

Love Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have said the series is “the nation’s show” and that it brings people together.

The pair, who became an item on this summer’s series of the ITV2 dating show, were among the stars on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain awards.

Hague said Love Island was “a great programme”.

“It’s something that everyone really gets behind, it’s like, something that brings the community together,” she said.

“I’ve had mums come up to me and say it’s brought their children closer to them; it’s brought their daughters closer to them.

“They don’t go out in the evenings any more – they stay in and watch it with their mum.

“I think it is a good programme for Great Britain.”

Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

Fury said: “Love Island – it’s like the nation’s show now isn’t it really?”

“Everyone gets behind it, and it’s good fun at the end of the day.”