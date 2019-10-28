Let me entertain you! Robbie Williams joins Royal Variety Performance

Robbie Williams has joined the bill for this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

The 45-year-old singer will perform duets with Sir Rod Stewart and Jamie Cullum, as they collaborate on songs from Williams’ new album, The Christmas Present, ITV has announced.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be joined by his siblings on stage at the London Palladium on November 18.

The event is held annually and sees members of the royal family in attendance.

This year, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will present the show, making them the first comedic duo to do so in more than three decades.

Romesh Ranganathan will host the Royal Variety Performance with Rob Beckett this year (PA)

Other acts already announced include Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Hollywood star Luke Evans and a performance from the Tony and Olivier-award winning musical Come From Away.

Grammy and Emmy award-winning US composer Harry Connick Jr makes his Royal Variety debut this year.

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery will also perform after winning this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

As part of his prize, Thackery signed his first solo album deal, a partnership between Decca Records and Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, at the age of 89.

The Royal Variety Performance is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, which has the Queen as its patron.

Giles Cooper, chairman of the charity, said: “The Royal Variety Charity is grateful to all the performers who are giving their time freely to support the charity at our main fundraising event of the year.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met performers on stage at the Royal Variety Performance last year (PA)

“The Royal Variety Performance enables the charity to continue our work supporting those within the entertainment industries throughout the United Kingdom and to maintain our residential and care home, Brinsworth House, in Twickenham.”

The Royal Variety Performance will air on ITV in December.