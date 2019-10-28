Justin Bieber promises new album if Instagram post gets 20 million likes

Justin Bieber has promised to release a new album before Christmas if his latest Instagram post gets 20 million likes.

The pop heartthrob, 25, has not unveiled a new album since Purpose in 2015.

But he has now posted a message on Instagram saying: “If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.”

The Canadian singer suggested in the caption that the record is already well under way.

He wrote: “Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand 😉 love you guys pumped for it!

“I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.”