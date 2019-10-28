Menu

Advertising

Justin Bieber promises new album if Instagram post gets 20 million likes

Showbiz | Published:

The singer’s last album was released in 2015.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has promised to release a new album before Christmas if his latest Instagram post gets 20 million likes.

The pop heartthrob, 25, has not unveiled a new album since Purpose in 2015.

But he has now posted a message on Instagram saying: “If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.”

The Canadian singer suggested in the caption that the record is already well under way.

He wrote: “Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand 😉 love you guys pumped for it!

“I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News