Gary Windass makes trouble for Corrie couples in new storyline

Coronation Street’s Mikey North has said his character Gary Windass starts “losing the plot” in dramatic scenes this autumn.

Affairs of the heart take a dark twist in the ITV soap as Gary overshadows two relationships.

It means there are tumultuous times ahead for both Adam (Sam Robertson) and Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and Ali (James Burrows) and Maria (Samia Longchambon) as Gary threatens to destroy both relationships, taking Adam and Ali down in the process

After losing Sarah to Adam, Gary is out for revenge and, when Adam starts prying into Gary’s dodgy dealings, Gary decides it is time he took him down a peg or two.

Coronation Street (Danielle Baguley/ITV)

Gary is also looking for love again and when he sets his sights on Maria it soon becomes clear he will stop at nothing to get what he wants.

Maria and Ali’s relationship has not been plain sailing and, spotting signs of weakness, Gary steps in and makes his move.

Unaware of Gary’s darker side, Maria is flattered by the attention.

North said: “Gary is losing the plot a little bit.

“He is unstable and out of control so whatever he gets up to next, nothing would surprise me.

“It will be interesting to see whether or not Gary and Maria are with the wrong people.

“Maybe Gary does want to be with Sarah and Maria does want to be with Ali, that may be the thing but time will tell.”

The actor said Gary and Maria “have got a lot of stuff to come”.

He said: “It will be interesting to see whether this is going to alienate Maria from the street as Gary is not the most popular person right now.

“He does mean well with Maria and he loves his kids, he’s not all bad!”

