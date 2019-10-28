EastEnders stars waltz from Walford to Strictly for Children In Need

EastEnders stars Louisa Lytton and Ricky Champ have signed up for a Strictly special for BBC Children In Need.

The soap’s Maisie Smith and Rudolph Walker will also be taking to the dancefloor alongside the Strictly professionals, as they go head to head to win the Pudsey Glitterball trophy.

The news was revealed on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

Ricky Champ (Ian West/PA)

Lytton, who was a contestant on Strictly in 2006, said: “It feels like a lifetime ago since I did Strictly Come Dancing so I am beyond excited to put my dancing shoes back on and return to the famous floor.

“It’s for a fantastic cause which makes it all the more special.”

Champ said he was “looking forward to showing the world my moves”, while Smith said she was “flattered to be part of such an iconic show”.

“Strictly has been a family favourite in my house for years,” she said.

Advertising

“I can’t wait to put my dancing skills to the test!”

Maisie Smith (Ian West/PA)

Walker joked: “I am thrilled to be taking part in this year’s competition and can’t wait to get started. Although at 80 years old, it’s probably best I don’t try to do the splits!”

Champ will be dancing with Luba Mushtuk, Lytton will be dancing with Gorka Marquez, Smith will take to the floor with Kevin Clifton and Walker will be partnered with Nancy Xu.

Advertising

Rudolph Walker (Matt Crossick/PA)

The stars will compete in a group number, choreographed by former Strictly professional Trent Whiddon, in a bid to be crowned champions.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the Strictly special will feature as part of the BBC Children In Need 2019 appeal Night on BBC One on Friday November 15.