Dannii Minogue reveals reason she had to ‘bow out’ of show businesses

Singer Dannii Minogue has said she had to “bow out” of the world of show business because it was “really crushing” her.

The Australian performer, 48, spent four years as a judge on the X Factor alongside Simon Cowell, before returning to Melbourne in 2011 to judge the Australian version of the show.

Minogue, the younger sister of fellow pop star Kylie, said she had suffered “anxiety, depression, stress” at the height of her career.

X Factor judge Simon Cowell (Ian West/PA)

She has previously spoken about how she used Botox as a “subconscious” way to cover her inner feelings during difficult times.

She told Radiotimes.com: “It really got to a point where I was just happy to bow out, and not be part of entertainment any more, because it was really crushing me and I felt it was just too much.

“I had to try and get back to try and focus on who I really am, so I’m glad that it evolved and that it turned around and I was able to come back and still do my job, because it’s not in my personality to walk away and give up on something.

“But I do think there’s also a time where you put your hands up and say ‘this is too much’ – anxiety, depression, stress – everyone has to put their hands up when it really is too much for them.”

Advertising

Dannii and Kylie Minogue at the 2014 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

She also rubbished claims she might return to the show, which has just relaunched in a new celebrity format, saying she had not been invited.

She said: “I see articles come up every year saying there’s rumours that I’m returning and, honestly, I’ve never received a call from any of the producers.

“Honestly, it’s not been in my head.”

Read the full interview on Radiotimes.com.