Menu

Advertising

Dame Helen Mirren dazzles at The Good Liar premiere

Showbiz | Published:

The film also stars Sir Ian McKellen.

Dame Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren has hit the red carpet in London for the premiere of her new film The Good Liar.

The actress, 74, was sophisticated in a black dress with thin straps and a transparent overlay covered in polka dots.

Dame Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren on the red carpet (Matt Crossick/PA)

The dress featured a black bow at the neck.

Dame Helen teamed the outfit with black shoes and carried a small black bag.

Dame Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren greets fans (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Good Liar, directed by Bill Condon, also stars Sir Ian McKellen.

The actor plays a con-artist who meets a wealthy widow (Dame Helen) online, and plots how to get hold of her fortune.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News