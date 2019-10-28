Menu

Craig Revel Horwood defends Strictly result after shock exit

Showbiz | Published:

Catherine Tyldesley left the dance floor after being in the bottom two with Mike Bushell.

Craig Revel Horwood

Craig Revel Horwood has defended Sunday night’s Strictly Come Dancing result saying the judging panel have to make a decision based on the dance off and not a contestant’s previous performance.

Soap star Catherine Tyldesley and her partner Johannes Radebe became the fifth couple to leave the BBC One series after facing Mike Bushell and Katya Jones in the dance off.

Revel Horwood opted to save Bushell and Jones, as did head judge Shirley Ballas who had the deciding vote.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast, he said: “For us the judges, we have to judge the dance off only, not what happened previously or what is to become and you can only judge what you see in that one minute 30 and in my opinion Mike had the cleaner dance.

“It’s quite simple and you know if it was another day or if Catherine was doing a rumba for instance, against his tango, then she would have won it.

“But you know it’s what happens on the day”.

Tyldesley and Radebe performed a cha cha to Scared Of The Dark by Steps in the Halloween-themed week of the competition.

Following their exit, which caused some viewers to share their upset on social media, the former Coronation Street actress shared a long post on her Instagram page alongside a photograph of her with Radebe.

My husband @tompitfield7 took this picture when we had a good cry afterwards. Tears of joy and appreciation for each other. I love this man so much. WHAT a journey!! Thankyou all for your messages, your love and support. Thankyou Bbc for this opportunity. When I started my #Strictly journey my confidence was low. My belief in what I could achieve on the show was extremely low. The expectations on my humble body – beyond low. What @johannesradebe gave me was priceless Confidence ,Belief, Love- and Laughter beyond words! This man is a gift to the world. If there were more people like him the world would be spectacular (with shed loads of #Sas!) He taught me how to walk in high heels, he taught me how to ‘own it’… he taught me to love and appreciate what my body could achieve. I’m often low on body confidence- but I’m so proud of the limits that I’ve thoroughly pushed on this wonderful journey. I did it for me. I also did it for the hundreds of mums out there who felt they’d lost a little bit of themselves, the women out there who’d become negative about their body. The women who found it hard to look in the mirror and love what they saw. I’m proud of my body and my mind for getting me through this wonderful but incredibly tough experience. Push your limits ladies and be grateful for everything you’re wonderful body can achieve. ‘Dance like NOBODY is watching’

She said her confidence when she started the dancing series was “low”, adding: “My belief in what I could achieve on the show was extremely low.

“The expectations on my humble body, beyond low.”

Thanking Radebe she wrote: “What @johannesradebe gave me was priceless. Confidence, Belief, Love- and Laughter beyond words! This man is a gift to the world”.

Sunday night’s elimination episode was watched by an average of 9.6 million viewers, and had a peak audience of 10.5 million, according to the BBC.

