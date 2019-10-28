Celebrity Halloween outfits 2019: Kylie Jenner’s cute Stormi reveal and more

Kylie Jenner has shared pictures of her mini-me daughter wearing a replica of one of her famous outfits for Halloween.

Jenner, 22, showed off pictures of 20-month-old Stormi in a miniature version of the Met Gala dress she wore this year.

(Left to right) Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The reality TV star donned a lavender feather Versace outfit at this year’s fashion event in New York, where the theme was Camp: Notes On Fashion.

Alongside the pictures and a short video clip of Stormi, Jenner wrote: “My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!”.

Jenner and her model sister Kendall both wore Versace at the Met Gala, with Kendall opting for a fiery orange feathered ensemble.

Other celebrities getting into the Halloween spirit ahead of the official day on October 31 included Jessica Biel.

The actress dressed up as her husband, Justin Timberlake, in one of the outfits he wore while a member of boy band N’Sync, complete with a wig to mimic the trademark curly hairdo he sported back then.

Biel’s outfit followed her stint on a US talk show last week when she was played a clip of herself from 1999 talking about N’Sync before she met her husband, saying she was “not a huge fan” of their music.

Timberlake, who dressed as a microphone to match his wife’s outfit, posted the same pictures, writing: “This is what happens when your wife admits on TV that she doesn’t know any NSYNC songs.”

The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev showed off her Halloween look as she dressed up as singer Billie Eilish.

Soap star Helen Flanagan shared a family picture, showing her dressed as The Grinch.

Celebrities including Jonathan Ross and model Heidi Klum are renowned for throwing memorable Halloween parties every year.