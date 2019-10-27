Shayne Ward ‘gutted’ as former Corrie girlfriend exits Strictly

Catherine Tyldesley’s former soap boyfriend Shayne Ward said he was “gutted” as she was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The stars’ Coronation Street characters Eva Price and Aidan Connor were once engaged.

As Tyldesley was sent home from the BBC dance competition on Sunday, Ward said he was sorry to see her go.

He said his former castmate on the cobbles had “lit up” the screen during her turn on the dancefloor.

NOOOOOOOOOO? @Cath_Tyldesley Johannes #gutted ? You have both been amazing to watch. I am so proud of you cath.You got to live your dream of dancing on @bbcstrictly.Your hard work,dedication & smile lit up my tv screen every wknd.❤️ sending love ❤️ #soproud pic.twitter.com/lms1n3NNNp — Shayne Ward (@shayneTward) October 27, 2019

“NOOOOOOOOOO @Cath_Tyldesley Johannes #gutted,” he wrote on Twitter.

“You have both been amazing to watch.

“I am so proud of you cath. You got to live your dream of dancing on @bbcstrictly.

Advertising

“Your hard work, dedication & smile lit up my tv screen every wknd.

“Sending love #soproud.”

Tyldesley’s fellow Strictly contestants were also among those posting messages after she and Radebe lost out to Mike Bushell and Katya Jones in the dance-off.

Saffron Barker said on Instagram: “Really going to miss you What a beautiful pair xxx.”

Advertising

“What a woman,” posted Kelvin Fletcher.

Presenter Gethin Jones said he was “gutted”, while Samia Longchambon said Tyldesley and Radebe were “an amazing team”.

“You should be so proud of what you achieved Cath,” said the Corrie actress.

Actress and former contestant Chizzy Akudolu tweeted: “So sad to see you go.

“Cry as much as you need to. It’s such a brilliant show and to suddenly no longer be a part of it is heartbreaking.

“Just know you’ve made a hell of a lot of people very happy, week after week.”

So sad to see you go. Cry as much as you need to. It’s such a brilliant show and to suddenly no longer be a part of it is heartbreaking. Just know you’ve made a hell of a lot of people very happy, week after week ❤️ @Cath_Tyldesley @jojo_radebe #Strictly #StrictlyResults https://t.co/IK5e0R3ZX2 — Chizzy (@chizzyakudolu) October 27, 2019

Strictly continues on BBC One.