Bruce Willis’s daughter dresses as Fifth Element character

Tallulah Willis paid tribute to her dad Bruce Willis by dressing as a character from his film The Fifth Element.

The 25-year-old posted a picture on Instagram showing her as Leeloo, the extraterrestrial played by Milla Jovovich in the 1997 science fiction movie.

It shows her scantily clad in a white bandage outfit and an orange wig, presumably for Halloween.

“Eto Akta Gamat,” wrote Tallulah, in a nod to Leeloo’s language.

Tallulah is one of Bruce’s three daughters with his ex Demi Moore. The pair are also parents to Rumer, 31, and Scout, 28.