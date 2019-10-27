Advertising
Bruce Willis’s daughter dresses as Fifth Element character
The actor starred in the sci-fi film in 1997.
Tallulah Willis paid tribute to her dad Bruce Willis by dressing as a character from his film The Fifth Element.
The 25-year-old posted a picture on Instagram showing her as Leeloo, the extraterrestrial played by Milla Jovovich in the 1997 science fiction movie.
It shows her scantily clad in a white bandage outfit and an orange wig, presumably for Halloween.
“Eto Akta Gamat,” wrote Tallulah, in a nod to Leeloo’s language.
Tallulah is one of Bruce’s three daughters with his ex Demi Moore. The pair are also parents to Rumer, 31, and Scout, 28.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.