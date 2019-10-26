Phoebe Waller-Bridge reflects on ‘extraordinary’ year

Phoebe Waller-Bridge reflected on an “extraordinary” 12 months as she was named British artist of the year.

The creator and star of acclaimed comedy Fleabag accepted the honour at the Bafta Britannia Awards in Los Angeles.

The evening capped a memorable year in which she has won plaudits for drama Killing Eve and three Emmy Awards for Fleabag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was named British artist of the year by Bafta Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Accepting the artist of the year title during a star-studded ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel, she said: “This has been the most extraordinary year of my life.”

Other honourees at the annual ceremony included Alan Partridge creator Steve Coogan, who won the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for excellence in comedy.

The 54-year-old, whose career began in the late 1980s working on the satirical puppet show Spitting Image, said he feels “only halfway through”.

“I feel like I’m just getting started,” he said.

Steve Coogan’s career in comedy was recognised by Bafta Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Even though I’ve been 30 years, nearly, in this business. But I’m very happy, I’m lucky to be here, enjoying my job and if you want to give me an award, great.”

Jane Fonda accepted her honour – the Stanley Kubrick Award for excellence in film – while being led away in handcuffs after being arrested during climate change protests.

The 81-year-old actress and activist could not be at the Beverly Hilton in person to accept the prize and, as is customary, instead sent a video message.

Footage of Fonda being arrested in Washington DC last week was shown to the star-studded audience on big screens, with the Oscar-winning actress shouting “Bafta, thank you” as she was led away.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele, best known for directing 2017 horror Get Out, won the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for excellence in directing.

Taking to the stage, he said: “Horror is one of the most beautiful and intensely cinematic genres. It’s great to see it flourishing.”

Action movie star Jackie Chan was honoured with the Albert R Broccoli Award for worldwide contribution to entertainment while veteran writer Norman Lear was honoured for excellence in television.