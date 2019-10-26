Louis Walsh reveals why Simon Cowell is ‘jealous’ of him

Louis Walsh has said that Simon Cowell needed him on X Factor: Celebrity – even if he is jealous Walsh has had less plastic surgery than him.

The Irish music manager, 67, has made a comeback on the show as a judge alongside former Pussycat Doll star Nicole Scherzinger.

He claimed Cowell, 60, did not like sharing the panel with him because his presence reminded him of the times he has gone under the knife.

Judges Louis Walsh, Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger with host Dermot O’Leary (Syco/Thames TV/PA)

He told the Sun: “Simon has tried this before and it didn’t work but this feels like a completely new show and he may not want to admit it but deep down he knew he needed me back.

“He always realises in the end. I think he doesn’t like the fact I’ve had less plastic surgery than him, and me being on the panel is a constant reminder.

“But even his son wanted me back. Simon phoned me and said Eric told him: ‘Can you bring back uncle Louis?’”

Last year’s series, which had Robbie and Ayda Williams on the judging panel along with Louis Tomlinson, saw overnight audience figures plummet to some of their lowest in its 15-year history while rival show Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One continued to flourish.

The #XFactorCelebrity Live Shows start tonight at 8:20 on @ITV & @WeAreSTV, you're not going to want to miss it. And that's the tea ☕️ #XFactor pic.twitter.com/2iCz7M9wvp — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 26, 2019

Walsh said: “Robbie was a great booking. He is brilliant and so funny and with him and Simon it should have been amazing. But you needed the right two people in between.”

He said of Ayda: “Most people just didn’t know her, and the ITV audience have to know you.

“She was thrown in at the deep end and she’s a very funny woman, and they’re a great couple together, they really are. They’re like soul mates, but I just don’t think the public warmed to it.”

The acts – including professional quizzer Jenny Ryan and footballer-turned-film star Vinnie Jones – hope to win the votes of the public in the coming weeks during the live portion of the ITV show.

The X Factor: Celebrity returns to ITV live at 8.20pm on Saturday.