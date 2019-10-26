Kurt Cobain’s cardigan becomes most expensive sweater sold at auction

A cardigan worn by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’s famed appearance on MTV Unplugged has become the most expensive sweater sold at auction after fetching £260,388 (334,000 US dollars).

The olive green Manhattan brand acrylic and mohair cardigan was sold during Julien’s Auctions’ two-day auction of rock memorabilia at Hard Rock Cafe, New York.

The auction house described it as “one of the most famous sweaters in music history”.

An olive green cardigan sweater worn by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain (Julien’s Auctions via AP)

Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York was recorded at Sony Music Studios in front of a live audience five months before Cobain killed himself on April 5, 1994.

The album documenting that intimate performance was released four months after his passing.

A custom Fender guitar built in 1993 that Cobain used during the band’s In Utero tour was also sold, earning £265,066 (340,000 US dollars).

The Fender used by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’s In Utero tour (Julien’s Auctions via AP)

The turquoise-bodied left-handed guitar was on display for several years at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Accompanying the guitar was a handwritten letter signed by his wife Courtney Love Cobain, stating this was one of Cobain’s favourite instruments.

More than 700 items owned and used by stars including Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Queen, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix also featured in the sale, which ran on Friday and Saturday.