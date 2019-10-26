Jane Fonda accepts Bafta award while being arrested

Jane Fonda accepted a prestigious award from Bafta Los Angeles while being led away in handcuffs after being arrested during climate change protests.

The 81-year-old actress and activist was honoured with the Stanley Kubrick Award for excellence in film at the annual Bafta Britannia Awards.

However, she could not be at the Beverly Hilton in person to accept the prize and, as is customary, instead sent a video message.

Folks, @Janefonda accepted the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award WHILE BEING ARRESTED. #Britannias pic.twitter.com/LDbZKTZWrs — BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) October 26, 2019

Footage of Fonda being arrested in Washington DC last week was shown to the star-studded audience on big screens, with the Oscar-winning actress shouting “Bafta, thank you” as she was led away.

“I’m very honoured,” she added.

Fonda, known as much for her activism as her film career, had earlier said she was inspired to return to civil disobedience by teenage climate change protester Greta Thunberg.

Fonda was one of 17 climate protesters arrested at the US capital on charges of unlawful demonstration by what she called “extremely nice and professional” police.

She told how she moved to Washington DC so she could be more involved in the fight against climate change.

Fonda, who said she hopes to inspire other older activists, revealed she plans to get arrested every Friday during protests.

Previous winners of the Stanley Kubrick Award for excellence in film, which is given to “legendary individuals whose work is stamped with the indelible mark of authorship and ingenuity”, include Cate Blanchett, George Clooney and Meryl Streep.