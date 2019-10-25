Why were David Beckham and Courteney Cox in a hot tub together?

David Beckham and Courteney Cox have spent time in a hot tub together – but it appears to be for cameo roles in sitcom Modern Family.

The retired footballer and the former Friends star posed together in the hot water alongside Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet in pictures shared by Cox on her Instagram page.

Beckham was topless in the pictures, wearing just swim shorts, and the Monica Geller actress sported a bikini.

Along with the snaps, Cox, 55, wrote: “Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily.”

Beckham, 44, also posted a picture of himself and the actress, reading pages that appeared to be scripts.

He wrote: “I met a new FRIEND today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily.

His wife Victoria was among the excited posters on Instagram, writing in the comments: “I can’t wait!!!!!! Kisses x.”

Entertainment Weekly has reported that Beckham and Cox will play themselves in an episode in Modern Family’s 11th and final season, as they compete in a celebrity bowling competition.

But things take a sour turn when they become caught up in family drama that includes the hot tub seen in the pictures.