Westlife’s children star in band’s latest music video

Westlife have released an emotional new music video featuring the band members’ children.

The Irish pop group – consisting of Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne – have returned with their latest single My Blood.

The ballad, co-written by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac, features the band singing about their experiences of raising a family.

Westlife have released a new music video starring the band members children (Westlife/PA)

All of Westlife’s children feature in the video including Filan’s three children Nicole, 14, Patrick, 11, and nine-year-old Shane Jr.

They are joined by Egan’s children Koa, seven, Zekey, four and two-year-old Cobi.

Byrne’s children, Rocco and Jay, both 12, also appear alongside six-year-old Gia, while Feehily’s newborn baby daughter Layla also stars.

Westlife returned in 2018 after taking a six-year break and are preparing for the release of their 11th studio album, Spectrum (Westlife/PA)

Advertising

“My Blood has such beautiful lyrics. It is a powerful, heartfelt song which has such a strong meaning for all of us. The single reflects where we are at this time in our lives – raising children and starting families,” a statement from the band said.

“This is our fourth single that has been co-written by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac. It has been brilliant to work with them. My Blood is the prefect lead into our upcoming album Spectrum.”

Westlife, formed in 1998, split up in 2012 but reunited six years later.

Earlier this year they embarked on the Twenty Tour, which the band said sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries.

Westlife’s 11th studio album Spectrum will be released on November 15.