Stormzy’s #Merky Books appoints first commissioning editor

Stormzy has appointed the writer Lemara Lindsay-Prince as the first commissioning editor of his #Merky Books.

The grime rapper launched his own publishing imprint, a collaboration with Penguin Random House, in July 2018.

Lindsay-Prince is co-founder and editor-in-chief of Plantain Papers, an independent journal exploring the cultural significance of the fruit.

Stormzy on stage at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

Her work has been featured in publications including Discovering Ourselves by Glory Edim, OOMK Magazine, It’s Nice That and the Guardian newspaper.

She said: “Since its inception, #Merky Books has shown that it’s committed to becoming the home for a new generation of writers.

“Watching closely from the sidelines I’ve appreciated its boldness, thoughtfulness, and the work it has done to bridge the gap between writers who are unfamiliar with the publishing industry as it stands – creating greater transparency and meeting storytellers where they’re at, both naturally and authentically.

“We’ve made a strong statement with our titles so far and I’m looking forward to growing our list by championing more authors who will contribute to conversations echoing around culture and society, expand our imaginations exponentially and give voice to an unlikely and fresh protagonist.

“Alongside our publishing focus, #Merky Books is forging a path in cultural spaces too, and I’m looking forward to expanding more in this area as we continue to evolve by launching more events across the UK where people can be seen.

“Creating new initiatives which give people the tools they need is paramount to me, and where we can provide space for people to be mentored, inspired to start or continue writing and hear from brilliant storytellers all around the globe will be exciting.”

Malorie Blackman (Ian West/PA)

Earlier this month, Malorie Blackman announced that #Merky Books would publish her upcoming autobiography in 2022.

Blackman is the author of the Noughts And Crosses books, which are set in an alternative 21st century Britain where black people rule over white people.

Stormzy is set to appear in a BBC television adaptation of the story.

Lindsay-Prince will start in her role on October 28 and report to William Heinemann editorial director Tom Avery.