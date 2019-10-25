Louise Redknapp discusses ‘sad and devastating’ split from husband Jamie

Louise Redknapp has said she “wishes she knew” what went wrong in her marriage to husband Jamie, and said their divorce was “sad and devastating.”

The singer split from the former footballer in 2017 after 19 years together.

She will address elements of their relationship in her new solo album Heavy Love, her first record in 18 years.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning with guest hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, she said: “I never went into making the album with it being about that, because you don’t.

“But naturally when you’re writing and you’re in the studio and it’s your safe haven you naturally pour your heart out, that is your safe place.

“So I would say there are definitely songs on the album, never bashing, it’s not about being over personal, it’s how I felt, just as a woman, as a mum, as a wife.”

Asked by Madeley what went wrong with the relationship, Redknapp said: “I wish I knew, it was a really sad time, it was really sad and devastating for the whole family and when there is children involved, it’s something that takes a long time to get over.”

The couple are parents to sons Charles 15, and Beau, 10.

Explaining why there was an 18-year gap between her records, she said: “I think it was just life, life got in the way. I got married, I had a family.

“Then as time goes on the industry changes so much and you think is anyone going to be interested? You need something to happen for there to be a reason and I suppose it wasn’t meant to be 18 years, it just happened that way.”