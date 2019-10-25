Kylie Jenner shares throwback picture of her growing baby bump

Kylie Jenner has said becoming a mother has made her “so much stronger and independent”.

The reality TV star, 22, shared a throwback photograph of herself when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi on social media.

She told her 149 million Instagram followers: “i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites. baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing…”.

She ended the post telling her followers to “tag a strong woman in your life” and she tagged her mother, Kris Jenner.

Jenner replied in the comments, writing: “I love you so much.”

Stormi, who is 20 months old, is Jenner’s only child with rapper Travis Scott.

Cosmetics entrepreneur Jenner was in a relationship with Scott for more than two years, but they were reported to have split last month.