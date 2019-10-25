Menu

Kylie Jenner shares throwback picture of her growing baby bump

Showbiz | Published:

The TV star and entrepreneur gave birth to daughter Stormi in February 2018.

Kylie Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York (Ian West/PA)

Kylie Jenner has said becoming a mother has made her “so much stronger and independent”.

The reality TV star, 22, shared a throwback photograph of herself when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi on social media.

She told her 149 million Instagram followers: “i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites. baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing…”.

She ended the post telling her followers to “tag a strong woman in your life” and she tagged her mother, Kris Jenner.

Jenner replied in the comments, writing: “I love you so much.”

Stormi, who is 20 months old,  is Jenner’s only child with rapper Travis Scott.

Cosmetics entrepreneur Jenner was in a relationship with Scott for more than two years, but they were reported to have split last month.

