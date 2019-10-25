Kanye West finally releases new album Jesus Is King

Kanye West has finally released his new album Jesus Is King after it was hit by delays.

The highly-anticipated album from the rapper was due to be released earlier on Friday, although it was originally set for September 27.

West confirmed the 11-track list for the album on Friday, promising it would be released at “midnight” but did not specify which time zone that referred to.

Hours after apologising for the delay, caused by last-minute fixes on two of the songs, Jesus Is King was released across major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water” We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

The album, West’s ninth, is heavily inspired by his Christian faith and has influences of gospel music.

The collection includes collaborations with rapper Ty Dolla Sign, hip hop duo Clipse, saxophonist Kenny G and gospel singer Fred Hammond.

Fans of the controversial rapper appeared to be divided over his new effort, with the theme and musical style both talking points on social media.

Advertising

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Dawg. The production on this new Kanye album is AMAZING but man he didn’t really deliver imo. There’s like 2 really good songs.

“That Follow God track was like a blast from the past but it’s only 1:47. I also liked Clipse on Use This Gospel. It’s kinda ehh other than that.”

Dawg. The production on this new Kanye album is AMAZING but man he didn’t really deliver imo. There’s like 2 really good songs. That Follow God track was like a blast from the past but it’s only 1:47 ??. I also liked Clipse on Use This Gospel. It’s kinda ehh other than that — Russel Orhii (@RusSwole) October 25, 2019

Another fan tweeted: “Every Christian and Kanye West fan should listen to this album it’s so good. Such a great gospel album, he says some great things in it.”

Advertising

Every Christian and Kanye West fan should listen to this album it’s so good. Such a great gospel album, he says some great things in it — kevin (@swegkevin2) October 25, 2019

Taking a different view, one tweeted: “Sorry but this new Kanye West album is extremely disappointing. No standout songs, nothing memorable and production is meh.

“I get it’s a gospel album and approach was different but those viral church videos had me hyped for nothing.”

Sorry but this new Kanye West album is extremely disappointing. No standout songs, nothing memorable and production is meh. I get it's a gospel album and approach was different but those viral church videos had me hyped for nothing. — Sacha (@SachaVibes) October 25, 2019

One listener asked: “Am I the only one who thinks Kanye’s new album is just like… meh???”

//Am I the only one who thinks Kanye's new album is just like… meh??? — Aɴɢᴇʟᴀ Zɪᴇɢʟᴇʀ (@HealingEuphoria) October 25, 2019

“as much as people really resent Kanye’s views politically and just him as a person, the man makes amazing music,” one person tweeted.

as much as people really resent Kanye's views politically and just him as a person, the man makes amazing music — KARREN C. (@mskarrenc) October 25, 2019

The short length of the tracks on the album, which runs to just 27 minutes and four seconds, was noticed by many listeners.

One tweeted: “Thank The Lord for streaming cos Kanyé really made us wait this long for 2 minute tracks. this guy is outrageous! #JesusIsKing”

Thank The Lord for streaming cos Kanyé really made us wait this long for 2 minute tracks ? this guy is outrageous! #JesusIsKing — Rants (@rantsnbants) October 25, 2019

“@kanyewest really enjoyed your album but it was too short. #JesusIsKing #Kanye,” another said.

West’s wife Kim Kardashian-West was among those helping to spread the more positive take on his album, sharing a tweet from musician Harry Hudson, who said: “It’s genius! Currently crying to every song. chillllls !!”

The album release comes after West, 42, sat down with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music Beats 1 show and predicted that he will one day be president of the US.

Awww love you Harry! https://t.co/ld2ngn7ciT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 25, 2019

He also defended his support of Donald Trump, saying he and the president “are both dragon energy”, and added he that will not be forced into not sharing his opinions.

West, who has attracted criticism for wearing a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat, also revealed plans for his own future presidential run.

He said: “There will be a time when I will be the president of the US and I will remember … any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing.”

And in a typically grandiose statement, West told Lowe: “I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just a fact.”

West, a multiple Grammy Award winner, is one of the most successful and influential artists of the 21st century.

Jesus Is King is the follow-up to his 2018 album Ye.