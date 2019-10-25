Kanye West explains delay to Jesus Is King album

Kanye West has explained the delay to his new album Jesus Is King, but said he will not sleep until it is released.

The controversial rapper and fashion designer is preparing for the highly anticipated unveiling of his latest record, which is due to be released on Friday.

He wrote on Twitter: “To my fans, Thank you for being loyal & patient.

“We are specifically fixing mixes on ‘Everything We Need’ ‘Follow God’ & ‘Water’.

“We not going to sleep until this album is out!”

West confirmed the 11-track list for the album on Friday, promising it would be released at “midnight” but did not specify which time zone that referred to.

Ahead of the release of the album, West sat down with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music Beats 1 show and predicted that he will one day be president of the US.

He also defended his support of Donald Trump, saying he and the president “are both dragon energy”, and added he that will not be forced into not sharing his opinions.

The 42-year-old, who has attracted criticism for wearing a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat, also revealed plans for his own future presidential run.

He said: “There will be a time when I will be the president of the US and I will remember … any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing.”

And in a typically grandiose statement, West told Lowe: “I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just a fact.”

West, a multiple Grammy Award winner, is one of the most successful and influential artists of the 21st century.

Jesus Is King is the follow-up to his 2018 album, Ye.

The rapper, who is a Christian, revealed that he tried to ban pre-marital sex among people working on the album.

He said: “There were times where I was asking people not to have pre-marital sex while they were working on the album.

“There were times where I went to people that were working on other projects and said ‘Can you just work and focus on this?’ I thought if we could all focus and fast – families who pray together stay together.”

West revealed he was exposed to pornography from a young age and said he was addicted to sex following the death of his mother in 2007.

Donda West died at the age of 58 after undergoing cosmetic surgery and her death had a profound impact on the musician.

“Some people drown themselves in drugs, and I drown myself in my addiction: sex,” he said.

West, who has four children with his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, was taken to hospital in Los Angeles in November 2016, reportedly suffering from stress and exhaustion.

Reflecting on his struggles with his mental health, he said: “We’re making this money but I’m still ending up in debt.

“My public standing is all in shambles, I’m not in good shape, I’m having ups and downs with my health, people calling me crazy, people not wanting to sit and meet with me, all this is happening and I had to give it all up to God.”

West began his career in music as a producer, providing Jay-Z with several songs.

Asked by Lowe if he enjoyed his work more now or then, West replied: “I quite enjoy the sound of my own voice and apparently by the streams billions of other people do too.”