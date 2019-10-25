John Torode and Lisa Faulkner share first photos from wedding

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have shared photos from their glamorous wedding.

The MasterChef judge, 54, and EastEnders actress, 47, tied the knot in a ceremony at Aynhoe Park, Northamptonshire, on Thursday, after becoming engaged on Christmas Day last year.

Faulkner wore a white lace gown and carried a bouquet of orange and pink flowers, while Torode opted for a navy suit, adorned with a carnation.

In a post to her 175,000 Instagram followers, Faulkner described it as the “happiest day” or her life, and Torode as “the man of my dreams”.

She added: “Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love.”

In another post celebrity chef Torode said: “Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday.”

Advertising

Amanda Holden, Irish TV presenter Amanda Byram and fellow EastEnders actress Luisa Bradshaw-White were among those who sent messages of congratulations on social media.

Their wedding venue, Aynhoe Park, is a Grade I listed 17th-century estate on the southern edge of the village of Aynho, Northamptonshire.

Faulkner went through three rounds of IVF treatment before adopting her daughter with her first husband, Chris Coghill, in 2008.

Torode has four children from previous relationships.

Faulkner has previously said she finds her new husband attractive because he is an “alpha male” as well as a “leader and provider”.