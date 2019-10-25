I’m Coming Out: Diana Ross to make UK tour return after 15 years

Soul star Diana Ross has announced her first UK tour in nearly 15 years.

The US singer’s six-date tour will follow her appearance at Glastonbury for the festival’s Sunday afternoon Legends slot next year.

Called the Top of the World Tour: A Diamond Diana Music Celebration, the dates will take the Motown singer from Leeds’ First Direct Arena on June 30 to London’s O2 Arena on July 8.

Ross, 75, last toured the UK during the European leg of her I Love You Tour, which ran between 2006 and 2008.

She said on Twitter: “I am in total appreciation of all. I’m feeling Great, life is so good. My love, my light is steady and constant.

“I focus on joy. I love looking at the energy all around me. I am so so so grateful.”

Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross of The Supremes (PA)

Alongside Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Martha Reeves and Dionne Warwick, Ross is considered one of the original pop divas of the 1960s.

Ross rose to fame in Phil Spector’s girl group The Supremes, before launching her solo career as a disco singer the 1980s.

Her back catalogue includes hits like Baby Love, Upside Down and I’m Coming Out.

At the Grammy Awards this year, Ross was honoured with a special gong to mark her 75th birthday and her enormous contributions to music.

She was also handed a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2012 for her lengthy career, which began when she joined The Primettes aged just 15 years old.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday November 1.