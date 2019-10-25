Emilia Clarke shares details of embarrassing encounter with Beyonce

Emilia Clarke has revealed that she burst into tears when she met Beyonce at an Oscars party.

The Game Of Thrones actress blamed her teary outburst on alcohol, and said the superstar made a quick exit.

She met the singer and her rapper husband Jay-Z at an after-party hosted by the couple and said their encounter took her by surprise.

She told The Graham Norton Show: “I did not expect to see them in the flesh. I wasn’t expecting that at all, I was just amazed to be invited.

“I was like ‘How did that happen?’ When I met Queen Bey I was too many drinks in and started crying. It didn’t go well.

“I think she got out of there very quickly!”

The actress, who stars in the forthcoming film Last Christmas, also revealed that her friends have taken very little interest in her career.

She said: “It started with things like ‘We can’t afford to stream Game Of Thrones, we don’t have the money, sorry, Emilia’.

“Then it was ‘We’ll try and download it’, then it was season eight and I was having a screening of the last episode and they said ‘So we’ve seven and three-quarter seasons to catch up before this Sunday!’”

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm.