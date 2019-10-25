Emeli Sande and Raheem Sterling among winners at Ethnicity Awards

Emeli Sande and Raheem Sterling are among the stars who have been recognised for their efforts in promoting equality for minority groups and for making a difference to society.

Leading the winners, along with singer-songwriter Sande and Manchester City footballer Sterling, were veteran newsreader Moira Stuart and actress Gemma Chan at the HSBC Ethnicity Awards.

Chart-topper and Brit winner Sande was honoured with the Icon award at the ceremony, which is in its second year, and Sterling received the sportsperson prize.

Gemma Chan won the inspirational public figure award at the Ethnicity Awards (Ian West/PA)

Sterling is considered one of the most prominent figures in football speaking out against racism, having been a victim of abuse himself.

The accolade came after he was included on the Powerlist 2020, an annual list of the 100 most powerful people of African, African-Caribbean and African-American heritage in the country, and after he received a rare gold Blue Peter badge for his “willingness to stand up for people’s rights”.

Crazy Rich Asians and Humans star Chan picked up the prize for inspirational public figure, fending off competition from nominees such as the Duchess of Sussex, Sir Lenny Henry and Idris Elba.

Broadcaster Stuart, who became the UK’s first female African-Caribbean newsreader in 1981, was awarded the media impact award for her 40-year career.

Other winners included Bollywood star Amy Jackson, who received the influencer award, and Liverpool’s first black lord mayor, councillor Anna Rothery, who was given the political figure prize.

Moira Stuart was awarded the media impact prize at the Ethnicity Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Sarah Garrett, the founder of the Ethnicity Awards, said: “With the hostile political climate we’re currently living in, it has never been so important to lift up the people counteracting the hate and highlight the wonderful role models who are often under-represented.

“I congratulate all of the winners and those shortlisted for their efforts. We’re thrilled that our second ever awards have been another outstanding success, building on what we achieved in 2018.”

Birgit Neu, head of diversity and inclusion UK at HSBC: “The talent displayed by the winners at this year’s Ethnicity Awards was incredible and shone a light on the incredible work being done to ensure that all people are afforded equal opportunity, regardless of race or ethnicity.”