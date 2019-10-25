David Furnish pays tribute to his ‘beautiful, angelic mother’ after her death

David Furnish has paid tribute to his “beautiful, angelic mother” after her death.

The Canadian film-maker shared a photo of his mother Gladys marrying his father Jack, and promised to pass on the lessons she taught him to his own sons with Sir Elton John.

The couple are parents to Elijah, six, and Zachary, eight.

The 56-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Today I lost my beautiful, angelic Mother. She passed away peacefully in the middle of the night, with me and my brothers by her side.

“Mum radiated gentle kindness. She was utterly devoted to her family. We all richly benefited from her patient wisdom and bountiful love.

“I treasure this photo of Mum and Dad on their wedding day – bursting with joy and fresh-faced optimism over their union and the life they planned to build together.

“They shared the greatest love I have ever known; A rock-solid foundation from which my brothers and I flourished.

“Rest in peace Mum. You lived your life impeccably. I will never forget you. I promise to do my best to pass the gifts you gave to me on to my own beautiful sons.”