Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn makes emotional farewell as Sinead dies

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has shared an emotional farewell to her character Sinead Osbourne, who died in Friday’s episode of the soap.

Sinead, who had terminal cervical cancer, died at home in the company of her husband Daniel, played by Rob Mallard, and their baby son, in the heartbreaking hour-long broadcast.

Sinead was diagnosed with cervical cancer while pregnant with son Bertie last year and, after it seemed she was responding well to treatment, she discovered a lump on her wedding day last month and was devastated to be given a terminal diagnosis.

Friday’s episode saw Sinead tell Daniel that he must learn to move on after she was gone, telling him: “Don’t forget about me… but do forget about me.”

As Daniel was reading a story to Bertie, he looked up to see that Sinead had died.

Following the episode, McGlynn posted a message to her on-screen alter-ego on Instagram.

She wrote: “Sinead Osbourne, for nearly 7 years since you first walked the cobbles @coronationstreet, you have been such a massive part of my life.. it’s been a rollercoaster of a ride, highs, lows, a crash, broken back, proposals, weddings, pregnancy, abortion and now devastingly cancer…

“For Sinead to be leaving this way means EVERYTHING to me! Raising so much awareness for cervical cancer, cancer in young people and cancer in/around pregnancy… It’s been a pleasure, privilege and honour to work alongside such talented people; producers, writers, directors, cast, crew… absolutely every single person at Coronation Street, I will miss you so much!”

Over on Twitter, she added a special thank you to Mallard, her “onscreen hubby and partner in crime”.

She added: “@Rob_Mallard, you my darling have been absolutely incredible… I couldn’t have asked for a better actor to work alongside on this story and I can’t wait to carry on watching how it all unfolds for Daniel.”

McGlynn, 26, also told fans to take notice of the storyline and to go for smear tests.

“If you take anything from tonights episode, please…. GO FOR YOUR SMEARS! It could save your life @itvcorrie #corrie #sinead #cervicalcancer,” she posted.

Coronation Street has worked with charities Mummy’s Star and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, and medical advisers were on set as they filmed to ensure the scenes were realistic.