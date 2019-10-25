Children In Need appeal show to feature all-star presenting line-up

Tess Daly, Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc are among the famous faces who will present the BBC Children In Need appeal show.

They will be joined by Ade Adepitan and Marvin and Rochelle Humes, while comedian Tom Allen joins the presenting line-up for the first time.

The fundraiser, broadcast live from the BBC’s Elstree Studios on November 15, will feature performances, sketches, music acts and guest appearances from big-name stars in a bid to help raise money for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Tess Daly will present the appeal (BBC Children In Need)

Kate Phillips, controller of entertainment commissioning for the BBC, said: “We have so many exciting things in store for viewers this year and I’m incredibly pleased to welcome Tom Allen as he joins this outstanding roster of talent who have offered their support to help raise money for BBC Children in Need.

“Every year I’m continuously amazed by the remarkable efforts of supporters across the UK who go above and beyond for the charity and the generosity of BBC viewers. We are hugely grateful.”

It has already been announced that a separate documentary about the BBC Children In Need: Got It Covered album of cover songs featuring stars such as Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Jim Broadbent will be broadcast on BBC One on October 30 at 7.30pm.

Also showing off his vocal skills for Children In Need will be presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, who has volunteered to sing in a 24-hour karaoke marathon which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 from 9am on November 12.