Adele wishes Drake happy birthday after attending his star-studded party

Adele has wished rapper Drake happy birthday after being pictured attending his star-studded party in Los Angeles.

Adele, a long-time friend of the Canadian super star, wore a strapless black, velvet dress for the occasion, and was joined at the Hollywood bash by celebrities including Chris Brown, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Snoop Dogg.

The Tottenham-born singer shared a picture of herself from the party, captioning it: “I used to cry but now I sweat.”

And tagging Drake’s Instagram account, Adele added: “Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met.”

It comes just over a month after Adele filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

The chart-topping singer asked for her marriage with the charity entrepreneur to be dissolved at a court in Los Angeles in September.

The divorce filing listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and said Adele, 31, is requesting joint and physical custody of the couple’s six-year-old son, Angelo.