Whoopi Goldberg back in the habit for Sister Act show with Jennifer Saunders

Whoopi Goldberg will reprise her starring role as Deloris Van Cartier for the first time on stage in a new production of Sister Act.

She will star as the the disco diva who hides in a convent disguised as a nun after she witnesses a murder opposite Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior in a newly-adapted version of the hit musical.

Goldberg briefly appeared in that role at the London Palladium in 2010, but it will be the first time she has revisited her own part from the hit films Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit.

The Oscar winner is also a producer of the new version, as she was when the show first debuted in the West End in 2009.

On Thursday matinees, her role will be played by West End star and Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards.

The musical has since run on Broadway and been performed by touring companies around the world.

Sister Act features original music from Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Jamie Wilson, who will produce the show alongside Goldberg, said: “It has been so exciting to work with Whoopi, Alan Menken, Douglas Carter Beane and Glenn Slater to revise and refresh Sister Act for this newly-adapted production.

“This is a very special one-off opportunity created just for London to see one of the most loved actors of our time playing the part she is so famous and so loved for.

“The addition of Jennifer means that Sister Act truly promises to be the ultimate night of laughs and smiles with two comedy greats.

“I’m also thrilled that Brenda Edwards, who has been so instrumental in Whoopi agreeing to return to the stage, has been able to schedule her TV commitments so she can play Deloris on Thursday matinees. It really is going to be a brilliant summer.”

Sister Act will run at London’s Eventim Apollo from July 29 to August 30 2020. Tickets are on sale now.