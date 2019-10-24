The best quotes from Kanye West’s Zane Lowe interview

Kanye West opened up on his pornography addiction during a wide-ranging interview ahead of the release of his latest album.

The musician and fashion designer discussed a wide range of topics including Donald Trump and his own presidential ambitions.

In a typically colourful interview, West sat down with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music Beats 1 show.

Kanye West revealed to Zane Lowe he banned premarital sex among people working on his new album (Apple Music/PA)

Here are the highlights from the interview:

Kanye on… his presidential ambitions

“There will be a time when I will be the president of the US and I will remember… any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing.”

Kanye on…. his status among other artists

“I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just a fact.”

Kanye on… his pornography addiction

“Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five, and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life from age five to now, having to kick the habit.”

Kanye on… asking his staff not to engage in premarital sex

“There’s times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album.

“There were times where I went to people that were working on other projects and said ‘can you just work and focus on this?’ I thought if we could all focus and fast – families who pray together stay together.”

Kanye on… religion

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me. I’ve spread a lot of things.”