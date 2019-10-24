Selena Gomez says she ‘needed’ to write emotional new song Lose You To Love Me

Selena Gomez said she “needed” to write her emotional new song “regardless” of the fallout.

Gomez released Lose You To Love Me, a ballad about a failed relationship, on Tuesday and fans immediately speculated it was written about her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

The couple were involved in a high-profile, on-again off-again relationship before reportedly splitting up for good in March 2018.

Shortly afterwards Canadian pop star Bieber started dating model Hailey Baldwin and they are now married.

Less than 24 hours after releasing Lose You To Love Me, Gomez, 27, discussed the song’s reception and said she needed to write the track “regardless of what was going to come after”.

She told Radio Disney: “I wrote this song over a year ago and it’s obviously a very emotional song for me but it’s interesting to see how far I’ve come from that point to now.

“And me sharing my story is exactly what I’ve always done, because I can’t be inauthentic, I can’t pretend that I’m not going through something when it’s obvious that I had been.

Selena Gomez has opened up on writing her new song (Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

“It’s one of those songs where I feel it’s out, it’s released, and I hope that girls and guys all over the world can feel supported. Because that’s a feeling everyone has felt.

“That was something that I needed to do for myself, regardless of what was going to come after.”

In Lose You To Love Me, former Disney Channel star Gomez sings “Set fire to my purpose/And I let it burn”, a possible reference to Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose.

Shortly after the song’s release, Baldwin was accused of taking aim at Gomez after posting a screenshot of the song I’ll Kill You by Summer Walker on her Instagram story.

However, the model reportedly denied the accusation in a since-deleted comment.

She is said to have wrote on Instagram: “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’ this is complete BS.”