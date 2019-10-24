Selena Gomez releases second new single and music video

Selena Gomez has surprised fans with her second new single and music video in 24 hours.

The singer initially caused a stir after releasing Lose You To Love Me, a ballad widely believed to be about her relationship with Justin Bieber.

On Thursday Gomez shared a second new single, the more upbeat Look At Her Now, which also tells the story of a break-up.

And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this especially for you. Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now. ❤️ https://t.co/aFDgALPxwl #ShotOniPhone #LookAtHerNow pic.twitter.com/cYBrStFt8f — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 24, 2019

It contains the lyrics: “It was her first real lover/His too ’til he had another/Oh God when she found out/Trust levels went way down.”

Gomez, at one point dressed in a sequined mini dress and at another in a vinyl ensemble, later sings: “Of course she was sad/But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet.”

The accompanying music video – shot on an iPhone, the same as Lose You To Love Me’s – features a smiling Gomez dancing in front of a rainbow-coloured backdrop.

She said: “I felt having these two songs released back to back completed the story of how one can rise no matter what challenges life brings.”

Advertising

She said Look At Her Now was a “special gift” to fans, adding: “Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best.”

Earlier, Gomez had discussed the writing process behind Lose You To Love Me, saying she “needed” to write her emotional new song “regardless” of the fallout.

She and Bieber were involved in a high-profile, on-off relationship before reportedly splitting up for good in March 2018.

Advertising

Shortly afterwards Canadian pop star Bieber started dating model Hailey Baldwin and they are now married.

Selena Gomez has surprised fans with a second new single in 24 hours (Ian West/PA)

Following fan speculation the song was about Bieber, Gomez told Radio Disney: “I wrote this song over a year ago and it’s obviously a very emotional song for me but it’s interesting to see how far I’ve come from that point to now.

“And me sharing my story is exactly what I’ve always done, because I can’t be inauthentic, I can’t pretend that I’m not going through something when it’s obvious that I had been.

“It’s one of those songs where I feel it’s out, it’s released, and I hope that girls and guys all over the world can feel supported. Because that’s a feeling everyone has felt.

“That was something that I needed to do for myself, regardless of what was going to come after.”

In Lose You To Love Me, former Disney Channel star Gomez sings “Set fire to my purpose/And I let it burn”, a possible reference to Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose.

Shortly after the song’s release, Baldwin was accused of taking aim at Gomez after posting a screenshot of the song I’ll Kill You by Summer Walker on her Instagram story.

However, the model reportedly denied the accusation in a since-deleted comment.

She is said to have wrote on Instagram: “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’ this is complete BS.”