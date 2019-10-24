Richard and Judy: Is This Morning return the start of a TV comeback?

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan have said their return to This Morning is not the start of a TV comeback for the presenting duo.

The married couple will reprise their roles as hosts of the daytime show on Friday.

ITV said it will be the first time in 18 years that the couple have presented together from the famous sofa.

We may not be on your screens today, but that doesn't mean we don't have some exciting news for you… Richard and Judy are BACK! ?https://t.co/IZUkfOQkMz — This Morning (@thismorning) September 20, 2019

Madeley, 63, and Finnigan, 71, launched This Morning, now hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, 31 years ago.

They fronted the show for 13 years before moving on in 2001, but have said their brief return does not mark the start of a comeback.

“There’s no agenda here – ITV asked us to do a show, we thought ‘What the hell, why not?’ and it’s as simple as that,” they said.

The couple said they feel “no nerves at all” because they are doing it “purely for fun”.

Advertising

Da legendary @richardm56 an' Judy iz back on Friday – but who remembers dis memorable moment. Aiii! pic.twitter.com/kXXcZfGzRi — This Morning (@thismorning) October 23, 2019

Reflecting on the best thing about working on This Morning, they said: “Knowing, almost from the start, that this would be a groundbreaking concept – the beginning of US-style daytime programming in the UK.

“Granada Television gave us massive backing, there was real ambition to make it a success.

“We had a great launch team, great launch editor and total self-belief. So it worked.

Advertising

“It was so important to get it right. If we’d screwed it up, that kind of daytime TV would have gone back into the fridge for years.”

They said they will treat their return as a “totally normal Friday show”, adding that there will be “no look-backs down Memory Lane, no cheesy compilations. We’ll just take the day as it comes, exactly as we used to.”

Richard and Judy will guest host This Morning on Friday October 25 from 10.30am on ITV.