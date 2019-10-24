Paul Hollywood issues apology over ‘thoughtless’ diabetes joke

Paul Hollywood has apologised for a “thoughtless” joke he made about diabetes on The Great British Bake Off.

Tuesday’s pre-recorded episode of the Channel 4 show saw the judge jokingly describe one contestant’s gateau St Honore as “diabetes on a plate”.

The 53-year-old celebrity baker faced criticism on social media, with some users saying his comments were “irresponsible” and reinforced incorrect ideas about the disease.

The charity Diabetes UK estimates 4.7 million people in the UK have the condition, and that someone is diagnosed with either Type 1 or Type 2 every two minutes.

Hollywood responded on Instagram, saying his comments had been “thoughtless” and that he had “meant no harm”.

He added that his grandfather and mother have both experienced diabetes.

Finalist Steph is favourite to win (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Uploading a picture of some Chelsea buns, he said: “A sweet treat, Chelsea buns … a remark re:- diabetes I made on tonight’s show was thoughtless and I meant no harm, as both my grandad and my own mother suffer/suffered from diabetes … apologies X”

This week’s semi-final episode of the hit baking show saw Alice, David and Steph make it through to the grand final next week, while Rosie was sent home.

Shop assistant Steph, 28, from Chester, is favourite to win after being named star baker four times this series.